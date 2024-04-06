Chargers Top 30 Visits Update: Does It Matter?

Various players have revealed that they’ve scheduled “Top 30” visits with the Los Angeles Chargers, a part of the pre-draft process that isn’t entirely well understood. These visits are an opportunity for teams to conduct interviews and medical examinations. They also might conduct workout testing, so long as they do not provide transportation to the facility or lodging in the city.

The rules can get pretty esoteric, but they are somewhat important when trying to divine the intentions of any particular team in the draft. One thing that people sometimes forget is that teams will host more than 30 players on their “top 30” visits — a misnomer because teams will often invite players projected to go in all seven rounds of the draft and often include undrafted players — because of the local visit exception.

Any players who attended a college within 50 miles (as defined by the road distance traveled on the Rand McNally road atlas) of the club facility and/or has a campus inside of the metropolitan area of the team hosting a visit (defined as the city and its first-ring suburbs) does not count towards the 30-player limit.

The same is true of any player who resides within 50 miles of the facility and/or in the metropolitan area of the home-city area of the team. A generally good proxy for that determination is the school they attended in their senior year of high school.

That also applies to players who attended a college that is one of the three FBS schools that are assigned to the team. For example, the Baltimore Ravens can host as many players as they want to from the University of Virginia even though it is over 150 miles away from the facility because it is one of their designated schools.

Baltimore also hosted Chop Robinson, whose residence is in Gaithersburg, Maryland. That is 47.3 miles, by road, from the Ravens facility. While it is possible that his actual home is just outside of the limit, there’s a good chance that visit didn’t count against their 30-player limit.

The Baltimore example is important because it might give us some insight into the Chargers’ strategy towards using team visits given general manager Joe Hortiz’s background with the Ravens, where he was the director of player personnel from 2019 to 2023. He was the director of college scouting for the ten years prior to that.

That change might matter quite a bit when evaluating the behavior of the Chargers. As Brentley Weissman, former Chargers scout, points out, the Top 30 visits didn’t give us much intel about the team.

Pre draft visits or “Top 30” don’t mean much in all reality. Usually it’s because the team wants to do additional medicals with their team doctors. When I was with the Chargers we never drafted anyone we had a “top 30” with. — Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) April 5, 2024

For what it’s worth, Top 30 visits did not identify future Chargers draft picks very often, with the most notable exception in recent years coming in the form of backup quarterback Easton Stick, drafted in the fifth round.

Will Joe Hortiz Use The Top 30 Visits Differently?

But with a new front office comes a new approach. And it certainly seems like the Ravens invite their draft targets to their facility. Going back to publicly available reports of Top 30 draft visits, excluding the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the high prevalence of remote “visits,” reveals the Ravens’ strategy of honing in on their players and positions.

In 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2023, the Ravens drafted a Top 30 visit or private workout in the first round — five picks over those four years. In 2017 the Ravens saw multiple draft picks come from their pool of private visits — Chris Wormley and Tim Williams in the third round. They also selected Top 30 visits Tavon Young and Jaylon Ferguson.

The Ravens also seemed to pull focus in on particular positions. In 2016, they disproportionately invited cornerbacks for a visit and drafted the position twice that year. In 2017, the group they seemingly focused on was wide receiver — and though they didn’t draft any that year, they signed four undrafted free agents at the position, including one they brought in for a visit, Tim White.

In 2022, that position was safety — a position they drafted in the first round. They also looked at more cornerbacks than any other position and drafted that position twice and added two more in undrafted free agency.

We can’t know that Hortiz will use Top 30 visits like the Ravens did, especially as he held two different roles over the analysis sample, but it does seem significant.

One note, however: the players who qualified as local visits didn’t seem to make much of an impact on the Ravens’ draft plans. It’s more about who they spent limited resources on that tells us a bigger story.

The Ravens didn’t ignore local prospects in their acquisition strategy, but those players didn’t appear very often in their local visit exceptions as reported on by public-facing media.

Which Players Will Have Visited the Chargers?

While the Ravens benefited from the fact that the DC-Maryland-Virginia area produced an enormous number of NFL prospects, that area doesn’t hold a candle to southern California. If we ignore local visits in our analysis, we end up excluding a number of high-level prospects.

Both UCLA and USC are in the Los Angeles “home-city” area as are football powerhouses St. John Bosco, De La Salle, Centennial (Corona), Serria Canyon, Long Beach Poly, Rancho Cucamonga, San Clemente and Folsom. Mater Dei is just down the road from the Chargers facility.

That said, the positions Chargers fans have focused on — wide receiver and offensive tackle — haven’t had that many top prospects come from those colleges or high schools.

Reported Chargers Visits and Private Workouts

* Brenden Rice and Laiatu Latu are local visits and do not count towards the Top 30 visit limit.

One might wonder what the Chargers have to learn about Corum given head coach Jim Harbaugh’s history with the All-American running back, but it’s less likely about the interview process and much more likely a chance for the Chargers medical staff to get a look at Corum’s injury prognosis given his 2022 knee injury — a torn MCL and meniscus suffered against Illinois in mid-November.

Reports on player visits tend to be sparse until about the 15th, when a bevy of them flow in. Expect this list to expand substantially in the next several days.

This sort of thing didn’t use to matter with the Chargers, who often used visits as a means of finishing out their medical checks. But with a new personnel group in town, it might be time to pay attention.