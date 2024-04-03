Chargers Daily Links: The dawn of a new era

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The dawn of a new era has begun as the Chargers’ 2024 season was officially launched by Jim Harbaugh and his staff when they welcomed their players in for phase one of the offseason program yesterday morning.

Phases one and two of the offseason are voluntary however under a new head coach with new coordinators and new schemes in place, the attendance is expected to be high. Justin Herbert, Derwin James and Denzel Perryman were some of the veterans who spotted entering the facility bright and early. Teams don’t tend to report on who is, or isn’t, going to be there during these early phases but as Jim Harbaugh said in his press conference yesterday; “The media I’ve been around in the past, they’ll go dig through the social media and have a better sense of that then I will” so I am sure we will become aware of who is missing.

Jim Harbaugh brought a fantastic energy to the introductory press conference that was associated with the season start date but it was Ben Herbert who stole the show. Under the NFLPA’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the league, phase one of the offseason program is limited to only being in the form of meetings or conditioning and physical rehabilitation sessions. This means that Ben Herbert is the most vital member of staff for this phase in terms of physical development. Jim Harbaugh is fully aware of this and spent a good chunk of his 30 minutes at the podium waxing lyrical about the man he has trusted to take control of this phase.

The Bolts’ new ‘Executive director of player performance’ spoke to the media to explain his approach to phase one of the offseason and it was not only insightful but genuinely inspirational. I encourage you all to see for yourselves in the link highlighted but to me it seems like the Chargers are in good hands that should see not only an improvement in functional strength but we should see a healthier roster and more consistent performances if Herbert is to be taken at his word. Ben Herbert went into great detail to explain his approach which includes nurturing emotional stability, creating consistency and, his mission statement; “make you harder to break”. Another Harbaughism is apt to mention here; “your actions speak so loudly that I can’t hear your words”, we’ve heard the words, we will have to wait for their actions but it is exciting to hear that this staff have already started to address problems that have been associated with the Chargers for the past few decades at least.

The Harbaugh era has officially begun, we are in for a wild ride!

Fullback Ben Mason has been signed by the Chargers to continue his Harbaugh family tie as a former Michigan and Baltimore Ravens’ player (Chargers.com)

Malik Nabers has booked in a visit with the Chargers (Charger Report by SI)

Ben Herbert has laid out his plans for improving the Chargers’ physical and mental performance (The Athletic)

The Bolts have reportedly shown interest in signing free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd (Chargers Wire)

Chad Reuter has listed wide receiver, cornerback and interior offensive lineman as the Chargers’ biggest remaining needs ahead of the NFL draft (NFL.com)

The Indianapolis Colts have continued their offseason strategy of retaining their free agents as they have re-signed safety Justin Blackmon (ESPN)

Win total odds have been released for the 2024 season with the Chargers given an 8.5 wins line (ESPN)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal (NFL.com)

The future of the Kansas City Chiefs’ home in Missouri has been thrown into question after voters rejected a tax proposal to fund their new stadium (NBC)

In tragic news the former Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis has passed away aged just 35 years old (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs’ receiver Rashee Rice has agreed to cooperate with authorities over his involvement in a six-vehicle accident (CBS)