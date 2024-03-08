Chargers Daily Links: Which position groups should Joe Hortiz attack in Free Agency?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

As I move through this draft class and get to know Jesse Minter’s defense and Greg Roman’s offense better by the day one thing has become clear to me; the Chargers cannot afford to miss out on this historic free agency class. The planets have aligned, either through luck or design, to gift the Chargers with answers to a lot of their positions of need in this free agency class that is stacked in all directions. Joe Hortiz has to utilize this tool to give Jim Harbaugh the team he needs to win as early as possible and he cannot waste such a huge opportunity.

The Bolts are in an odd position where they have many of the building blocks of a championship winning team; they have the quarterback, left tackle, edge rusher, offensive playmaker and defensive playmaker already in the building and under contracts. Where they do not have nearly enough talent are center, linebackers, defensive backs, running backs and tight ends, there are other positions of need for depth of course but these are the priority groups in my mind. Other than cornerback none of these are considered high value position groups and therefore aside from trading back from picking 5th overall (which in my mind is a necessity if Marvin Harrison Jr is off the board) the strategy for acquiring talent at these position groups needs to include free agency.

The Championship Foundation for the Chargers entering free agency, in conjunction with @MoveTheSticks pic.twitter.com/jaJk0XmgeM — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 6, 2024

There is of course the problem of cap space which I am by no means ignoring however the simple fact is that the Chargers need to be cap compliant by March 13th and therefore they will be either at or above $0. Kyle DeDiminicantanio has expertly covered the routes to gaining some cap space through simple means like getting rid of three of the four big contracts via trades or cuts and he has also come up with some creative ways to get a bit more spending room without having to gut the veteran presence in the locker room. I am working on the assumption that cap space has been provided for me to target some players with back loaded contracts in order to make the most out of this free agency cycle.

The position groups that I have identified as the most important to address this off-season can be assessed against the available means of acquiring them:

Chargers’ Acquisition Options ﻿Position Group Number needed Overall Free Agency Grade Peak Free Agency Grade Free Agency Depth Grade Overall Draft Class Grade Peak Draft Class Grade Draft Class Depth Grade ﻿Position Group Number needed Overall Free Agency Grade Peak Free Agency Grade Free Agency Depth Grade Overall Draft Class Grade Peak Draft Class Grade Draft Class Depth Grade Off-ball Linebackers 4 A- B+ A D C- D- Safeties 2 A+ A A+ C C+ B- Outside Cornerbacks 2 C- D C B B- B+ Nikel / Slot Defenders 1 E C- F A+ A+ A+ Tight Ends 2 D D D D- A+ E+ Running backs 2 A+ A+ A+ C C- B+ Center 2 B B+ B- A- B+ A

From my grading you can see that there are clear paths starting to form for how the Chargers’ front office should look to acquire certain positional groups.

Free Agency priority groups

The off-ball linebackers need to be found in free agency, it is a deep class at this position so whilst Jesse Minter and Joe Hortiz may be tempted to swing for Patrick Queen for his experience in the Baltimore Ravens’ system however they can find quality scheme fits at lower prices as well. Running backs is another that should be sought after with some elite backs pushing up the top of the market there are inevitably going to be talented players that slip through the cracks like Zack Moss who could reunite with Kiel McDonald. Additionally safety should be a position group that the Bolts should look to make the most of, they have a foundational piece in Derwin James but Minter uses three safeties on the field at the same time on passing downs so two more starting quality players are needed. Alohi Gilman could return to fill one of these roles but this safety class is the best one in my memory so prices will be driven down for those below the top tier and this could mean getting more than one guy in the door especially given the unknown health status of JT Woods.

Draft Class priority groups

The realization that Brock Bowers the only game changer available at tight end in either free agency or this draft class will cause General Managers to sweat. He is going to go earlier than people think regardless of the argument over positional value, so to expect to still get him after a trade down is starting to look naive. This may end up meaning the Chargers push this need to next season and start to build the support pieces like blocking tight ends instead. Nickel, apex or slot defenders are hard to find in the league but the impact of college schemes recruiting and developing them for four full years for the very first time means this draft class is stacked at this position. Ja’sir Taylor can be serviceable enough for an average team but I’d be shocked if the Bolts don’t take one of these stellar prospects. If Mike Sainristil switches from maize and blue to powder blue I will be leaping for joy. This year’s outside cornerback class is an interesting group because whilst there are no elite prospects, there are a good portion of day two ranked players that can start early and grow into second contract players. I would want to see the Chargers double dip in this group, a trade down early to net a second day two pick would get the ammunition needed. This for me is the better strategy than going after a poor free agency group.

There is one position group where there is no clear strategy because either option is good; center. I would want to see one of the following options play out; one low cost free agent and one high draft pick or go for Lloyd Cushenberry and then draft someone that can develop. One thing is for certain though; the Chargers cannot afford to miss at this position so either way there needs to be a safety net approach.

What do you think Bolts From The Blue, are there any position groups that you think need to be prioritized in particular?

And now for today’s links:

The Chargers could be restructuring big name contracts as well as making cuts according to reports (Bleacher Report)

Daniel Popper names his 14 most likely names the Chargers will be targeting in the first round at pick five or further down if they are tomake a trade (The Athletic)

Dane Jackson and Jeff Okudah could be two corner backs the Chargers could target in Free Agency (Chargers Wire)

Cornerback and linebacker deemed to be the most pressing free agency needs for the Bolts according to the Next Gen Stats analytics team (NFL.com)

Top free agent guard Kevin Dotson signs a three year extension to stay with the Los Angeles Rams (ESPN)

Tyrann Mathieu signs expensive two year deal with the New Orleans Saints as they continue to find creative ways to get under the cap (ESPN)

Jaylon Johnson signs a huge contract extension to stay with the Chicago Bears (NFL.com)

Ex-Charger Drue Tranquil’s one year prove it contract gamble pays off as he nets a three year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL.com)

Ex-Charger and primary tight end set to hit the market, Hunter Henry, resigns with the New England Patriots (CBS)

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburg Steelers have shown mutual interest and have arranged for an exploratory meeting (CBS)