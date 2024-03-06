Chargers Daily Links: What does Eric Kendricks’ release mean for Daiyan Henley

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The news on Eric Kendricks dropped yesterday, which wasn’t a surprising move considering the cap situation Joe Hortiz finds himself in. The elephant in the room however is there really isn’t a clear answer on who will fill his shoes - and replace Kenneth Murray - for the 2024 season.

Daiyan Henley is an obvious candidate for an increased workload. The 85th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has a prototypical modern linebacker athletic profile; he’s not a stocky run-stuffing thumber like the Bolts had in Denzel Perryman, but he’s a rangy disruptor in coverage. He hasn’t shown much in the way of shedding blocks if offensive linemen get their mitts on him, but he’s shown ability to slip blocks and fill run gaps. There’s certainly a role for Henley next year if he can consistently flash what he displayed in the 2023 preseason, but there are questions as to why Nick Niemann took potential starts away from him last year.

Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongemiga are two in-house backers that have shown flashes at different times and are core special teamers for Ryan Ficken’s unit, but only have a total of five starts to their names. Amen was a player that Staley seemed very high on in his rookie year after making two decent starts, but he hasn’t suited up as a starter since. Nick Niemann fits more of a weak side linebacker role; like Henley, he is at his best in coverage. Functional strength has always been Niemann’s drawback, so perhaps an offseason of Ben Herbert’s tenacity can change that, and Nick can align his impressive career missed tackle rate of 2.3% with a more aggressive approach against the run. That missed tackle percentage led the other Chargers linebackers last year, but his ADOT on running plays was nearly double Murray’s and Kendricks at 6.1 yards. Simply put, he needs to improve in traffic and come downhill quicker.

Sliding any of these linebackers into starting roles would require hefty projections on what they’ve shown us so far.

When the news broke that NaVorro Bowman was hired to coach the Chargers’ linebackers, it was easy to get excited at the prospect of such a great linebacker instilling his wisdom and mentality into the position group. Will his influence be better spent on Day Two or Day Three selections, or should the Chargers target some mid-tier free agent signings that Bowman sees potential in?

What do you think, Bolts From the Blue?

And now for today’s links:

The Los Angeles Chargers release Eric Kendricks (Chargers.com)

Bolt Beat believes the next two moves for the Chargers will be releasing Mike Williams and trading Khalil Mack (Bolt Beat)

Could Cody Barton or Zach Cunningham be targets to fill in at linebacker for the Bolts? (Chargers Wire)

Chargers Wire featured top social media reactions to the Kendricks news (TDU made it on here!) (Chargers Wire)

Michael Pittman Jr. gets the franchise tag from the Colts (NFL.com)

The Patriots place the transition tag on Kyle Dugger (ESPN)

Lavonte David feels confident about his leverage in negotiations, but wants to remain a Buc (Joe Bucs Fan)

How motivated is Jim Harbaugh to win a Lombardi trophy? (USA Today)

Kylie Kelce opens up about Jason’s retirement speech (NBC Philadelphia)

Rumors are coming out that the Giants are “absolutely done” with Daniel Jones (Fox News)