Chargers release linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Chargers announced that Eric Kendricks has been released.

Eric Kendricks was brought on last season to replace Drue Tranquill, and after a very successful tenure in Minnesota, was a solid run defender for the Chargers but lacked the range in coverage in excel in Brandon Staley’s scheme.

Kendricks had actually taken a step backwards with his coverage in his final year in Minnesota when a Vic Fangio scheme was implemented, making it a somewhat questionable move to assume his time in Los Angeles would yield better results. Nonetheless, the run game showed some improvement between the tackles last season, largely from Kendricks’ presence.

The Chargers take on $2,750,000 in dead cap from this move, but free up $6,500,000 in cap space.

They currently sit a little over $19 million over the cap. They could get cap compliant immediately by releasing Mike Williams now (while hopefully leaving the door open for a later signing), or work a couple other moves in tandem to quickly finish their cap compliance requirements.