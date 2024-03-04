PowderKeg Podcast Ep 2: How this offseason will differ from a Telesco offseason

Hey Bolts From the Blue Family...

With the Combine over, and the start of the new league year inching closer every day, we really wanted to get this video out to you before it was too late!

There has been a lot of speculation how Joe Hortiz is likely to let the bulk of our UFA class walk in hopes of getting the compensatory picks flowing as early as next year.

There’s one problem... the projected salaries for our UFA’s aren’t providing much optimism around the value of the compensatory picks they’d fetch.

With the Chargers clearing much of their cap obligations as early as next year, is it in Joe’s best interest to go heavy on his rebuild NOW, instead of waiting until 2025?

I’ll break down why I think this is the best option, and some key differences we should look for between Joe’s management strategy and Tom Telesco’s.

As always, thank you to ALL OF YOU that have support us the way you do. This is another fun way for us to get content out there to all of you, and to keep our conversations flowing.

