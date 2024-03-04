PowderKeg Podcast Ep 1: Alohi Gilman Interview

Hey Bolts From the Blue Family... I hope Monday is treating you all well, and you had a fantastic time following the Combine and checking out the various prospects the Chargers could pursue come May’s NFL Draft.

Ryan Watkins and I have been working on putting together a podcast, and would love your support. We present to you: the PowderKeg Podcast.

As you know, Ryan has excellent insights in scouting, scheme breakdowns, and knowledge the comes from playing the game at a high level, as well as coaching. Ryan will be creating videos and content from the player, scout, and coach perspective.

I’m just a guy that loves to study the business side of football, having built a foundation of knowledge from many of you, my family in the Bolts From the Blue comment sections, and branching off with my own favorite topics and spaces to grow into. I hope to be able to provide some fun insights and perspective from the front office or player agent perspective.

In a recent post, I was super stoked to have Alohi Gilman amplify some perspective I was sharing on Twitter regarding how I believed his representation should be approaching free agency:

Since @alohigilman is checking fan mail, I really hope his representation -



1) Quizzes Minter on his vision for Gil in that defense, makes sure Gil believes he can THRIVE in that role

2) Strives to get Gil paid, but leaves the door open for future talks if the market is soft https://t.co/Qv3BSs60xR — Kyle De (@TheKyleDe) February 14, 2024

Alohi shared the tweet, and in a really cool series of events, we connected and were able to put an interview on the calendar.

Alohi shared the tweet, and in a really cool series of events, we connected and were able to put an interview on the calendar.

So, without further ado, here's the interview!

As always, thank you to ALL OF YOU that have support us the way you do. This is another fun way for us to get content out there to all of you, and to keep our conversations flowing.

Here is a link to the YouTube page if you prefer following along there.