Chargers Daily Links: Daniel Jeremiah was right about Rome Odunze

The Combine has officially wrapped up. Multiple Chargers targets showed out in a big way, including Daniel Jeremiah’s personal favorite of the draft, Rome Odunze.

Rome Odunze is the only player left on the field right now because he won’t leave until he gets 6.6 on the 3 cone drill…



Gotta respect this.

pic.twitter.com/9cG6e9XFG9 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 3, 2024

Odunze’s work ethic shined through amidst scouting report after scouting report claiming various talent receivers from this class (and generation) lack the selflessness and work ethic to put 100% into every route, all game long, all through the season. Rome Odunze has been the exact opposite type of prospect, and showed it here as he stayed behind after other prospects had left to try and perfect his three-cone drill.

Many prospects have refused to do the on-field portions of the combine, and some like Caleb Williams even refused to submit to medical testing. This only cast a brighter light on Rome, and he featured some killer athleticism too.

Rome Odunze is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 29 out of 3090 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Tms6ogR4Fe pic.twitter.com/UmA9MbkYix — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

Who has climbed and plummeted on your draft boards, Bolts From the Blue?

