Chargers add former Titans CB Kristian Fulton on 1-year deal

The Chargers added a much-needed body to their shallow cornerback room by signing former Titans 2020 second-round pick Kristian Fulton to a one-year deal. The move seemingly gives the Chargers another potential starting cornerback to join the only remaining starer from 2023, Asante Samuel Jr.

Fulton (6’0, 197) played collegiately for the LSU where he helped lead the Tigers to the 2019 CFP National Championship. That same year, Fulton was named a Second-Team All-SEC selection after breaking up 14 passes and picking off another.

In his four years with the Titans, Fulton started 37 games while playing a role in 42 total contests. His best season came in 2021 when he picked off a pair of passes and broke up 14 more. The 2023 season was expected to be a promising one, but a nagging hamstring injury limited him to 11 games and eventually got him placed on season-ending injured reserve in December. His final stat line for the Titans includes 150 tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 25 pass breakups.

At 25 years old, Fulton was most-certainly worth a cheap dart throw as a free agent who also plays a premium position. While his coverage numbers from 2023 aren’t all that inspiring (13.4 yards allowed per completion while allowing 75.5% of passes to be completed), his combination of pedigree and age are worth betting on, especially with the Chargers’ new defensive coaching staff.