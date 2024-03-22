PowderKeg Podcast Ep 6: Studying the film of the Chargers’ defensive free agent additions

Good Morning Bolts From the Blue Family!

Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz have made another move to bring in Kristian Fulton, the cornerback formerly of the Tennessee Titans, to add some depth to the Chargers’ new look defense.

The Powderkeg Podcast have made an in-depth film study of the Fulton’s fit in Jesse Minter’s scheme alongside similar looks into how Poona Ford and Denzel Perryman will boost the defense going into the 2024 season. In this review we look at their 2023 film as well as which member of the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 roster they most resemble in order to understand the role they will play.

We are overwhelmed with the support so far and welcome any comments or feedback that you might have to help us improve the content we provide to Chargers fans like ourselves. Also, if you have a topic you’d really like to see discussed we are all ears so please let us know.

Here is a link to the YouTube page if you prefer following along there.