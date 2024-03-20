Linebacker Denzel Perryman returns to Chargers

He’s back!

Linebacker Denzel Perryman has re-signed with the LA Chargers after being absent from the team since 2020. Perryman played six seasons with the Chargers after being selected in the second round (48th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started 51-of-69 career games played with the Bolts, totaling 349 tackles (250 solo), 26 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a recovery, according to the Chargers website.

Among the accolades during his time with the Chargers, Perryman was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a 2016 overtime win over Atlanta.

Following his departure from the team, Perryman spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he earned a Pro Bowl selection. He then went to Houston and helped the Texans win a 2023 playoff game.

The 31-year-old linebacker now returns to his first team on a one-year deal.