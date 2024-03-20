Chargers sign former Ravens, Panthers center Bradley Bozeman

The Chargers continue to make a string of low-cost signings to fill the plethora of holes remaining on the current roster, this time by bringing in former Ravens and Panthers center Bradley Bozeman.

front and center



we’ve signed C bradley bozeman → https://t.co/jGUOWrsM9M pic.twitter.com/7QNZiWx9Xw — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 18, 2024

The 6'5, 325-pound Bozeman was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft where he spent the first four seasons of his career. While in Baltimore, Bozeman spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as their starting left guard. He then spent the 2021 season as the team's starting center.

During the 2022 offseason, Bozeman signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal. The following offseason, he signed a three-year extension to stay with Carolina. That didn't last long as Bozeman was released exactly one year later.

Bozeman gives the Chargers a starting center in 2024 that allows them the opportunity to not rush into drafting the center of the future if the draft board doesn't fall that way. The same goes with all their prior signings this month as well. Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz have done an excellent job of finding bridge starters at a number of positions that are also weak in regards to this year's draft class.

Bozeman's career grades from Pro Football Focus are mostly above the 60.0 mark, the number given to an "average" player. His best season came at center in 2021 where he finished with a 73.6 overall grade. He also had just one penalty that season and three sacks allowed.