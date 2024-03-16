NFL Free Agency 2024: Chargers sign Poona Ford and Troy Dye

Good Morning, Bolts From The Blue!

At the end of the first week of the 2024 Free Agency the Chargers signed two more players to round out the first waves of additions. Linebacker Troy Dye and defensive lineman Poona Ford have become the latest signings of the Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz era. Both veteran players have reportedly signed one year deals to be part of Jesse Minter’s defense.

#Vikings LB and special teamer Troy Dye is signing with the #Chargers on a 1-year deal, source said. MIN wanted him back, but Dye will have a chance to play more of a role on defense in LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Troy Dye is a linebacker and special teamer that was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Oregon. His career to date has been as a role player having only started eight of the 60 games over his four years in Minnesota (13.3%) but his impact comes on special teams where he played 67% of the available snaps for the Vikings last season. Standing at 6’3, 225 pounds his size will be an asset on special teams as he can bring some physicality inside. The Chargers have a dire need for depth at linebacker that he will immediately fill but it seems like he is primarily going to be yet another weapon for Ryan Ficken to utilize to continue his outstanding improvement of the Bolts’ special teams unit.

big ️



we’ve signed DT poona ford → https://t.co/Aq5UeN7np9 pic.twitter.com/sTzLC7In8b — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 16, 2024

Poona Ford spent the first five seasons of his career at the Seattle Seahawks before moving over to the Buffalo Bills for a single season in 2023. He is a unique player in that he stands at 5’11, 310 pounds but is a run stopping force who closes lanes and utilizes his shorter stature to leverage himself well against double teams. He may not have impressive sack numbers as a pass rusher having only landed 8.5 over his six seasons but he had 92 pressures over that same period. His ability to collapse the interior of the pocket is a skill that none of the players on the current roster have shown so far, therefore it looks like a smart addition to a position group that was lacking in experience.

Let us know how you feel about the latest signings of the 2024 season!