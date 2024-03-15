Easton Stick is back with the Chargers

The question mark on the Chargers depth chart for QB2 can now be erased. Go ahead and grab a pen, not a pencil, when filling in Easton Stick’s name.

The #Chargers have agreed to terms to bring back QB Easton Stick, source says. Stick threw for 1129 yards in five games (four starts) for the team last year. pic.twitter.com/sCnbnsH34i — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024

Stick has an awful performance against the Raiders that ultimately solidified the firings of Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley. But in the following games, he was less of a liability, and had some moments where he flashed potential.

There is reason to believe that Easton Stick would actually thrive as a backup in Greg Roman’s system. Roman has excelled at getting the most out of quarterbacks with a similar skill set; although Stick’s ceiling as a passer is very limited, Roman has experience tailoring an offense around a quarterback that thrives on making plays happen with his feet.

This team is a few years away from having a roster capable of producing when Justin Herbert is out of the lineup, so as long as this contract hovers around the veteran minimum, it’s hard to see the downside of the signing.

What do you think, Bolts From the Blue?