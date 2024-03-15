PowderKeg Podcast Ep 5: Projecting the effects of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa pay cuts and Keenan Allen trade

Hey Bolts From the Blue Family...

Yesterday was a rough one for all of us... one of the rougher ones in recent memory for Chargers fans. The Keenan Allen news stings like crazy... and really compounded by the fact that he was traded to a team in full rebuild mode, rather than to a legitimate contender.

What made it all the more surprising is the fact that adequate cap space had been opened up with the Kahlil Mack and Joey Bosa moves, and Derwin James’ contract could have still been restructured to pass approximately $7 million of cap space into future years. To part with a player of Allen’s impact for a 4th is a bit of a stunner, and to do so when the free agent pool is much smaller is even more shocking.

In this edition of PowderKeg Podcast, we break down the salary cap implications of the Mack and Bosa restructures, which are still estimations at this point (OverTheCap’s numbers for Mack don’t seem right). We’ll take a look at the effect on this year’s cap, next year’s and the cancellation charts as they currently stand for both years.

As always, thank you to ALL OF YOU that have support us the way you do. Please continue to post Q and A’s because I’m hoping to get these videos up a couple times a week during the busy portions of free agency and the draft, so any material that you want to see covered would be great!

