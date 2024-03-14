Joey Bosa restructures with the Chargers

Joey Bosa has restructured his deal to help open up for cap space for the Chargers, as reported by Adam Schefter.

Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa restructured his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. So Bosa and Khalil Mack both agree to restructure and both stay in LA. pic.twitter.com/8Bcq8bcbDz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

This is an interesting move, as it recreates a similar situation that the Chargers found themself in last offseason. Joe Hortiz undoubtedly has a plan and deserves much more trust at this point than Year 11 Tom Telesco, but the decision to again create cap flexibility from two older veteran players that offered plenty of cap savings if moved is an interesting one.

An optimist would point out that it’s been an absolute crime to not have Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack play a full season together, and with the addition of Tuli Tuipulotu, the Chargers could finally deliver on the promise of an elite pass rush after two years of heartbreak.

However, Father Time is trying to catch up to Mack, who has done an amazing job of sustaining an elite career through his age-32 season. Bosa hasn’t shown much hope in staying available and healthy, so ignoring the healthy cap savings either of these players could offer is a quite the gambit. Pair the draft compensation Hortiz could likely gain from a trade, and it becomes a little questionable.

Assuming this isn’t a restructure-and-trade situation, the Chargers are actually making moves to compete immediately in Year One with Jim Harbaugh. Perhaps in his first season, it’s simply best to help Harbaugh instill a winning culture with his elite veterans on the roster, setting a tone.