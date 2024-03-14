Hayden Hurst to sign with the Chargers

Hayden Hurst is reportedly visiting the Chargers and expected to sign shortly, as reported by Charlie Bennet and confirmed by Ian Rapoport.

Hurst was a first round pick in 2018, when the Ravens drafted the tight end out of South Carolina. This is another Greg Roman and Joe Hortiz reunion, and should be noted that although Hayden has had an up-and-down career, the two best years of his career were his two years in Baltimore. When Atlanta traded a second round pick for Hurst and a fourth, he had his best receiving stat line, boasting a 56 catch, 571 yard, and six touchdown season, but his most balanced years with a balanced blend of blocking and receiving was with the Ravens.

The curious part of this signing - and what fans will likely wonder - is what does this mean for draft priority?

Although the contract details haven’t been released yet, it’s really important to understand the context of how Hayden’s season ended. Hurst had a Grade 3 concussion in November, and was placed on the IR with post-traumatic amnesia. Hurst is a great insurance play for the Chargers to enter the draft with; he can certainly fill a role if healthy, and when paired will Will Dissly create a formidable tight end room for Roman’s scheme.

However, with a head injury of that magnitude it’s very unlikely that Hortiz and Roman see the tight end room as complete. All options remain on the table, but Hayden does bring a solid veteran presence if the Chargers elect to draft a Day Three tight end with upside.