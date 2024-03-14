PowderKeg Podcast Ep 3: What kind of scheme will Jesse Minter bring to the Chargers’ defense?

Hey Bolts From the Blue Family...

The 2024 season is officially underway and the free agency period has kicked off alongside it. Player acquisitions are flying in for all 32 team including the Chargers who brought in Gus Edwards and Will Dissly as well as re-signing Alohi Gilman.

The next phase of the offseason cycle after free agency is the Draft and a lot of positional gaps still need to be addressed. Jesse Minter’s scheme requires a lot of specific player types to play unique roles so to understand what those roles are and how his scheme works as a whole we decided to do a full schematic breakdown of his championship winning Michigan defense. We'll be looking at personnel groupings, fronts, coverages and pass rush packages in order to understand what kind of defense Jesse Minter will be providing Jim Harbaugh with.

As always, thank you to ALL OF YOU that have support us the way you do. Analytical pieces like this are another part of what The Powderkeg Podcast are trying to build so if you have any suggestions for what we can look at next let us know in the comments!

Here is a link to the YouTube page if you prefer following along there.