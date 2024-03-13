 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Khalil Mack restructures with the Chargers

Khalil Mack has restructured his contract to create cap space for the Bolts

By Kyle DeDiminicantanio
Khalil Mack has restructured his deal to help open up for cap space for the Chargers, as reported by Adam Schefter.

However, it’s worth approaching this news with caution.

Khalil Mack has expressed his number one priority at this point in his career is playing for a contender. With Jim Harbaugh at the reins, there’s really no reason this team can’t take a major step forward in 2024. However, truly competing for a Super Bowl would be a tall order for a five-win squad.

There’s always the potential for a player to have a contract restructured and traded to help minimize his cap hit on his future team. Typically, this type of double-transaction can help a team in rebuild mode by increasing the compensation the other team is willing to offer for the player to be traded on a minimum contract.

For example, when Von Miller was traded to the Rams in 2021, the Rams sent a 2nd and a 3rd round pick for Miller - even though Miller was only under contract for the remaining half of the season and postseason! Part of the reason this compensation was so high was because Miller was a premiere player that could make the difference between a championship run for the win-now Rams, but it was only possible to add him if his salary was wiped out by the Broncos. Effectively, the Broncos traded Von Miller and cash/cap considerations to the Rams for those picks.

Could a similar situation be in play for Khalil Mack? It’s very had to say, but worth considering before we begin celebrating “The Return of the Mack.”

