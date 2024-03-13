Khalil Mack restructures with the Chargers

Khalil Mack has restructured his deal to help open up for cap space for the Chargers, as reported by Adam Schefter.

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack will remain a Los Angeles Charger this season and free up salary-cap space for the team by agreeing to restructure his deal, per sources. Mike Williams leaves, Mack stays. https://t.co/fiEAJVjN8n pic.twitter.com/PbnBt4pLzs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

However, it’s worth approaching this news with caution.

Khalil Mack has expressed his number one priority at this point in his career is playing for a contender. With Jim Harbaugh at the reins, there’s really no reason this team can’t take a major step forward in 2024. However, truly competing for a Super Bowl would be a tall order for a five-win squad.

There’s always the potential for a player to have a contract restructured and traded to help minimize his cap hit on his future team. Typically, this type of double-transaction can help a team in rebuild mode by increasing the compensation the other team is willing to offer for the player to be traded on a minimum contract.

For example, when Von Miller was traded to the Rams in 2021, the Rams sent a 2nd and a 3rd round pick for Miller - even though Miller was only under contract for the remaining half of the season and postseason! Part of the reason this compensation was so high was because Miller was a premiere player that could make the difference between a championship run for the win-now Rams, but it was only possible to add him if his salary was wiped out by the Broncos. Effectively, the Broncos traded Von Miller and cash/cap considerations to the Rams for those picks.

Could a similar situation be in play for Khalil Mack? It’s very had to say, but worth considering before we begin celebrating “The Return of the Mack.”