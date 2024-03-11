NFL Free Agency 2024: Chargers re-sign safety Alohi Gilman

Alohi Gilman will stay as a Charger as he re-signs with the Bolts on a two-year deal according to his representation. Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz and Jesse Minter have seemingly been able to successfully convice Alohi that he has a significant role in their defense going into the 2024 season and beyond. Gilman has established himself as a fan favorite with his cerebral and physical style of play that means he is always around the ball. This came to a peak in the 2023 season as despite Brandon Staley’s defense failing every test it was set, Gilman had a career year that set him up well to enter into the free agency market.

Alohi became a fan favorite after fighting his way up from being a sixth round pick in 2020 all the way up to earning his first starting season in the last year of his rookie deal and once he got there he didn’t hold back putting up some great numbers and even better displays. He racked up 73 tackles (49 solo and 24 assists), three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, three and half run stuffs and 10 passes defended over just 14 games.

Our very own Kyle DeDiminicantanio hosted Alohi on the Powderkeg Podcast to talk through his first free agency experience and it was clear to everyone that has watched it just how much he wanted to remain a Bolt. Now that he has re-signed I think he can cement himself as a team captain that can help Jesse Minter with his leadership on the field.

S Alohi Gilman’s deal to remain with the #Chargers is for $11 million over two years, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

The Chargers’ new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has some work to do to revamp one of the worst secondaries in the league last season. A lot of the failings were due to the unnecessarily complex scheme that Brandon Staley tried to run. However the lack of elite talent was on show especially at cornerback but the incoming regime have been afforded a fresh start as the only starters to return are Derwin James Jr, Asante Samuel Jr and now Alohi Gilman.

Minter uses a three safety system on passing downs (more to come on this in the coming weeks) so I am sure Hortiz has other safeties on his free agent watch list as JT Woods, whilst looking promising, has health concerns that means he may not be able to start right away. The good news is that the Chargers have answered at least one of those spots and I for one am excited for Alohi to take the next step in a scheme that is more suited to his style.

Let us know how you feel about the first signing of the 2024 season Bolts From The Blue!