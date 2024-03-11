NFL Free Agency 2024: Chargers sign tight end Will Dissly

The good news keeps coming as the Chargers add to their earlier signing of running back Gus Edwards by bringing in an established run blocking tight end in Will Dissly who joins the Bolts from the Seattle Seahawks. Dissly leaves the Pacific northwest after six seasons where he served as a support tight end that can run and provide passing relief from heavy formations.

The #Chargers are signing former #Seahawks TE Will Dissly to a three-year, $14 million deal with $10M fully guaranteed in the first two years, per source. pic.twitter.com/wDNj8vrHHj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

The newest member of the Bolts was originally brought into the league by the Seahawks who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. It seems the Chargers are pursuing loyal players as both Gus Edwards and Will have both only been part of one team before moving to Southern California.

Both Greg Roman and Jim Harbaugh have shown their affection for utilizing tight ends to gain an advantage in the running game so this signing seems to be another step in the direction of providing a ground game that can bring an actual balance to the Justin Herbert led offense. The money and length of contract says to me that he will see some of the ball too, Dissly provided an average of two receptions per game in Seattle but that was in an offense that didn’t target its tight ends so he could see an uptick in his production especially if the Chargers aren’t able to add to this group before the draft.

Another positive element about this signing is that Dissly doesn’t count against the comp pick formula as he was released by the Seahawks last week in order to get under the cap ceiling. This is going to be a recurring theme with Joe Hortiz as the general manager as he has repeatedly stated his desire to make the most of the league’s incentive.

Let us know how you feel about the first signing of the 2024 season Bolts From The Blue!