NFL Free Agency 2024: Chargers sign running back Gus Edwards

Free agency kicked off with a bang as the Los Angeles Chargers signed Gus Edwards to provide some much needed veteran experience to the running back group. The former Baltimore Raven has signed a two year deal according to reports as he has been reunited with his former offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He will get to work with his second Harbaugh brother as he spent all of his five seasons in Baltimore under Jim’s brother John.

Former #Ravens RB Gus Edwards plans to sign with the #Chargers, per source. pic.twitter.com/i7yAWkA8t7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Edwards had a career year with highs in touches, rushing yards and touchdowns. Gus “The Bus” Edwards took 198 carries for 810 yards at an average of 4.1 yards per carry last season but the headline statistic that every fantasy player will be well aware of is that he scored 13 touchdowns which was the third most of any back in the league. As a Raven, Edwards feasted in his role as a goal line and short yardage specialist power back but he has shown that he can carry the load for his team especially as he seems to be fairly durable despite his affinity for contact.

We landed an elite #RAS fullback this draft, don't get many of those. Gus Edwards of Rutgers posted great speed, explosion, and good agility go get his score high. Weight at FB probably not enticing. Score remains in that range for RB, too. pic.twitter.com/Q7S439HlAV — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 20, 2018

The Chargers’ new running back is a big lad, standing at 6’1 and weighing 239 lbs, but he is more than just power, he displays great athleticism for his size including an elite 2.56 second 20 yard split in his 40 yard dash attempt where he finished with a 4.52 time which in itself is impressive. If you applied the weight-adjusted time formula then Edwards’ run (109.7) was a better result than Xavier Worthy’s record setting 4.21 (105).

Gus spent three seasons at the University of Miami whilst studying for his undergraduate degree before he moved to Rutgers for his final season as a graduate transfer. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has been there until this offseason where he felt it was time to test out the market beyond the Maryland state borders.

Gus Edwards will be missed in Baltimore.



Definition of underrated and one of the hardest workers out there. The Chargers are getting a solid guy. pic.twitter.com/LwAF4JACVc — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) March 11, 2024

The Chargers had a huge need in the offensive backfield going into this offseason after Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley, who have held the majority of the carries over the last few seasons, are both free agents following the decision not to re-sign them. The Bolts’ rushing woes over the last decade have been well documented and it seems like Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman are dead set on correcting that. They both share a desire to establish a ground game early to dictate games as well as provide the tools to see them out and this signing seems to be the first step on the way to creating a rushing attack Bolt fans can be proud of.

