Chargers Daily Links: NFL Scouting Combine Day 1 Results

Good morning, Chargers fans!

As we move from February into March this means two things to every football fan; the NFL Draft 2024 is getting closer and the NFL Scouting Combine has arrived. The world’s media have descended unto Indianapolis to bear witness to one of the sport’s most unique spectacles; the underwear olympics. The media availability for each player got started yesterday however the most important aspect for NFL fans got started yesterday as the testing got off to a flying start.

Day one of the NFL Scouting Combine’s testing period kicked off with the linebackers and defensive lineman. Each year it seems like records are broken and our understanding of the physical limitations of the human body is shattered alongside them. This year is no different as two edge rushers Dallas Turner and Chop Robinson, who both weighed in around 250lbs, managed to go sub-4.5 seconds in the 40 yard dash with Chop breaking a record with a 1.54 second 10 yard split which is the fastest ever for a prospect weighing over 250lbs.

Here are the full testing results for the linebackers, edge rushers, defensive ends and defensive tackles:

Linebackers Name School 40 Yard Dash Time 10 Yard Split Vertical Broad 3 Cone 20 Yard Shuttle Name School 40 Yard Dash Time 10 Yard Split Vertical Broad 3 Cone 20 Yard Shuttle Payton Wilson N.C. State 4.43 1.54 34.5" 9'11" n/a n/a Kalen DeLoach Florida State 4.47 1.59 30.5" 9'11" n/a n/a Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M 4.51 1.54 34.5" 9'10" n/a n/a Trevin Wallace Kentucky 4.51 1.62 37.5" 10'7" n/a n/a Jordan Magee Temple 4.55 1.54 35.5" 10'4" n/a n/a Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington 4.56 1.59 39.5" 10'8" n/a n/a Curtis Jacobs Penn State 4.58 1.59 35" 10'4" n/a n/a Tyrice Knight Texas-El Paso 4.63 1.54 34.5" 9'11" 7.25 4.4 Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State 4.63 1.59 31" 9'3" n/a n/a Marist Liufau Notre Dame 4.64 1.59 n/a n/a n/a n/a Cedric Gray North Carolina 4.64 1.59 35.5" 10'0" n/a n/a Darius Muasau UCLA 4.70 1.59 36.5" 9'9" n/a n/a Easton Gibbs Wyoming 4.73 1.59 31.5" 9'1" n/a n/a Aaron Casey Indiana 4.75 1.59 30" 9'9" n/a n/a Maema Njongmeta Wisconsin 4.91 1.63 n/a n/a n/a 4.66 Steele Chambers Ohio State n/a n/a 33.5" 9'4" 7.13 4.23 Jaylan Ford Texas n/a n/a 33.5" 10'1" n/a n/a Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State n/a n/a 32.5" 9'8" n/a 4.24 Jontrey Hunter Georgia State n/a n/a 32" 9'3" n/a n/a Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson n/a n/a n/a n/a 7.13 4.4

Edge Rushers Name School 40 Yard Dash Time 10 Yard Split Vertical Broad 3 Cone 20 Yard Shuttle Name School 40 Yard Dash Time 10 Yard Split Vertical Broad 3 Cone 20 Yard Shuttle Dallas Turner Alabama 4.46 1.54 40.5" 10'7" n/a n/a Chop Robinson Penn State 4.48 1.54 34.5" 10'8" n/a 4.25 Mohamed Kamara Colorado State 4.57 1.58 34.5" 10'3" n/a n/a Jared Verse Florida State 4.58 1.6 35" 10'7" 7.31 4.44 Chris Braswell Alabama 4.60 1.59 33.5" 9'7" n/a n/a Xavier Thomas Clemson 4.62 1.65 32.5" 10'0" n/a n/a Cedric Johnson Mississippi 4.63 1.61 38" 10'2" n/a n/a Jalyx Hunt HCU 4.64 1.6 37.5" 10'8" n/a n/a Laiatu Latu UCLA 4.64 1.62 32" 9'8" n/a n/a Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame 4.66 1.65 34.5" 10'7" n/a n/a Gabriel Murphy UCLA 4.68 1.59 39.5" 10'3" n/a n/a Trajan Jeffcoat Arkansas 4.69 1.66 31.5" 10'0" n/a n/a Brennan Jackson Washington State 4.69 1.62 n/a 9'6" n/a n/a Bralen Trice Washington 4.72 1.65 n/a n/a n/a n/a Javon Solomon Troy 4.72 1.66 37" 9'11" n/a n/a Adisa Isaac Penn State 4.74 1.64 34.5" 10'3" n/a n/a Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan 4.75 1.66 35.5" 9'11" 7.02 4.18 Khalid Duke Kansas State 4.79 1.62 34" 9'11" n/a n/a Austin Booker Kansas 4.79 1.67 32.5" 10'0" n/a n/a Jaylen Harrell Michigan n/a n/a 37" 9'11" n/a n/a Nelson Ceaser Houston n/a n/a n/a n/a 7.3 4.57

Defensive End Name School 40 Yard Dash Time 10 Yard Split Vertical Broad 3 Cone 20 Yard Shuttle Name School 40 Yard Dash Time 10 Yard Split Vertical Broad 3 Cone 20 Yard Shuttle Myles Cole Texas Tech 4.67 1.65 35" 10'0" n/a n/a Eric Watts Connecticut 4.67 1.65 36.5" 9'9" 7.59 4.73 Brandon Dorlus Oregon 4.85 1.68 30.5" 9'3" n/a 4.85 Darius Robinson Missouri 4.95 1.73 35" 9'3" 7.43 n/a

Defensive Tackles Name School 40 Yard Dash Time 10 Yard Split Vertical Broad 3 Cone 20 Yard Shuttle Name School 40 Yard Dash Time 10 Yard Split Vertical Broad 3 Cone 20 Yard Shuttle Braden Fiske Florida State 4.78 1.68 33.5" 9'9" n/a 4.37 Mekhi Wingo LSU 4.85 1.64 31.5" 9'1" n/a n/a Byron Murphy II Texas 4.87 1.69 33" 9'3" n/a n/a Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson 4.89 1.67 32" 9'8" n/a n/a Kris Jenkins Michigan 4.91 1.70 30" 9'7" n/a 4.78 Jaden Crumedy Mississippi State 4.97 1.69 29.5" 8'9" n/a 4.66 DeWayne Carter Duke 4.99 1.72 32" 9'1" 7.95 4.75 Maason Smith LSU 5.01 1.75 31" 9'0" 7.62 4.69 Tyler Davis Clemson 5.02 1.72 28.5" 9'0" n/a 5.00 Gabe Hall Baylor 5.03 1.72 31.5" 9'7" 7.65 4.67 Logan Lee Iowa 5.05 1.77 31.5" 9'6" 7.16 4.37 Marcus Harris Auburn 5.06 1.77 29.5" 8'7" n/a n/a Leonard Taylor III Miami 5.12 1.76 30" 9'1" 7.81 n/a Zion Logue Georgia 5.14 1.82 29" 9'1" n/a 4.92 Keith Randolph Jr. Illinois 5.15 1.78 28.5" 8'9" n/a n/a Justin Eboigbe Alabama 5.18 1.80 28" n/a n/a n/a Myles Murphy North Carolina 5.2 1.82 28.5" 8'10" n/a 4.81 McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M 5.26 1.78 23" 8'10" n/a n/a T'Vondre Sweat Texas 5.27 1.80 26" 8'2" n/a n/a Jordan Jefferson LSU n/a n/a 31" 8'8" n/a n/a Justin Rogers Auburn n/a n/a 24.5" 8'3" n/a 4.87

