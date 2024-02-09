Chargers expected to hire former 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman as LBs coach

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is truly putting together a coaching staff with a lengthy resume and his latest addition might be one of the most exciting names you’ll hear this coaching cycle.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are targeting former 49ers All-Pro linebacker Navorro Bowman to be their new linebackers coach. Bowman played eight seasons in the NFL, four of which ended with him being named a First-Team All-Pro. His first three years, all of which came back-to-back-to-back, came under Harbaugh in his first three seasons in San Francisco. After tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2014 season, Bowman returned the following year and was once again an All-Pro.

Reunion: The #Chargers are targeting former #49ers All-Pro LB NaVorro Bowman to be their new LBs coach, bringing him back together with Jim Harbaugh, per sources.



The two sides will have to come to an agreement on a deal, but the belief is it gets done. Bowman, who helped an SF… pic.twitter.com/kFWhA1RaBM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2024

The Chargers linebacker group could look a lot different in 2024 with Kenneth Murray set to hit free agency and veteran Eric Kendricks expected to be a potential cap casualty. Daiyan Henley will be entering his second year alongside other depth players in Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga. All of these names are obviously holdovers from the Brandon Staley era and I would not be one bit surprised to see a number of these names gone by the start of the 2024 season.

Either way, fans should be incredibly ecstatic that someone of Bowman’s resume will now be teaching and coaching the position under Harbaugh. It’s been an underwhelming group for the Chargers for a number of years and now a four-time All-Pro will now be in charge of getting them up to snuff.

These are some exciting times to be a Charger fan. Phew.