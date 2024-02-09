Chargers hiring former Seahawks pass-game coordinator Sanjay Lal as WRs coach

The Chargers and Jim Harbaugh are continuing to fill out their coaching staff this week and it looks like the latest hire is former Seahawks pass-game coordinator Sanjay Lal who will take over for Chris Beatty as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

Lal’s previous stints include coaching wideouts with both the Jaguars (2021) and the Cowboys (2018-2019), and Colts (2017).

#Chargers are hiring Sanjay Lal as wide receivers coach, per source.



Lal was last with Seattle as pass-game coordinator. Long track record with NFL receivers. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2024

Over the past two seasons in Seattle, Lal helped the team record three 1,000-yard seasons in that span with two coming from D.K. Metcalf and the other coming from Tyler Lockett in 2022. In 2023, Lockett still fell just six yards shy of 900 yards while rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 628 on 63 receptions.

With the Cowboys in 2019, Lal helped wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup both cross the 1,000-yard thresholds after no wideout hit that mark the year prior.

Lal actually got his first NFL gig in the AFC West as a member of the Raiders in 2007 when he was an offensive assistant for two seasons. From 2009-2011, Lal earned his first position job coaching the Raiders wideouts.