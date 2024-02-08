Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

You all know what to do! Let’s have a good one!

And now for today’s links.

Here’s why Daniel Jeremiah believes Joe Hortiz will have a big impact on the Chargers (Chargers.com)

Six reasons the Charger fans should be hopeful for next season (Chargers Wire)

Three players who will benefit from Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator (Bolt Beat)

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers should want nothing to do with Saquon Barkley (Bolt Beat)

Kyle Shanahan is no longer running the Shanahan offense (The Ringer)

Tom Brady was surprised that Bill Belichick was not hired to be a head coach in 2024 (ESPN)

Brian Belichick will remain with the Patriots staff (ESPN)

Pete Prisco picks this year’s Super Bowl (CBS Sports)

CMC wants to win the NFL’s MVP award maybe even more than the Super Bowl (NFL.com)

Joe Thuney was the only Chiefs player not to practice on Wednesday (Pro Football Talk)