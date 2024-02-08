Chargers Scouting Report: Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin left high school as a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 wide receiver in the nation. When it came to his college decision, the Palo Alto native spurned the nearby Cardinal to sign with the rival Ducks of Oregon.

The 6’3, 187-pounder wasted no time in finding the field as a freshman. In 13 games played, caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He found his groove the following year, hauling in 61 receptions for 891 yards and nine touchdowns in a breakout performance that saw him earn Second-Team All-Pac=12 honors.

During his final campaign in 2023, Franklin exploded for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns on 81 receptions en route to earning a nod to the First-Team All-Pac 12 squad. He was a massive reason that Bo Nix and the Ducks found their way to the Pac-12 title game and it’s hard not believing he’ll help an NFL offense the same way he made life easier for his college quarterback.

School: University of Oregon

Height: 6'3

Weight: 187

2023 stats: 81 receptions, 1,383 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns

Career stats: 160 receptions, 2,483 receiving yards, 25 touchdowns

Accolades: First-Team All-Pac 12 (2023), Second-Team All-Pac 12 (2022)

Strengths

Franklin’s defining trait is most certainly his speed. He’s a long strider that, while he isn’t the most explosive, he’s able to quickly get up to max speed and stack opposing corners before creating a comfortable distance before the ball gets to him.

He’s got natural nuance at the position and knows how to manipulate cornerbacks. His speed allows him to threaten deep and force corners to respect it before exploiting their blind spots. His 84-yard touchdown against USC this past season was on a post route in which he cut the very moment his defender turned to play the Go route. He also showed a little juke-and-jive to make a second defender hesitate before turning on the jets into the end zone.

Despite coming in under 190 pounds on Oregon’s official roster, Franklin has strong and smart hands that help hi create space when pressed. He’s also able to do it without losing much momentum off the snap which only helps him with his smooth build up down the field.

Weakness

Franklin’s lanky frame does tend to burden him in contested catch situation so it’d be ideal to see him fill out his frame ever-so slightly to better handle the physicality of NFL corners. At his size, he can also struggle to sink his hips to get in and out of breaks in the short to intermediate areas. If defenders aren’t scared that he’ll take them deep, they don’t struggle nearly as much to stick in his hip pocket.

Round Prediction: Second round

More and more teams are seeing just how impactful a lot of these top receivers are becoming as rookies in the NFL. After big seasons from guys like Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Puka Nacua, and Tank Dell, everyone will be trying to find the next big thing. With that in mind, I expect a ton of receivers to go within the first two rounds of this draft, and Franklin should be right in the thick of that group.