Chargers hiring Jets director of player personnel Chad Alexander as assistant general manager

After a number of officials hires to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff, the Chargers are reportedly making their first hire underneath general manager Joe Hortiz in the front office.

Per Jets beat reporter Connor Hughes, the Chargers are expected to hire current Jets director of player personnel Chad Alexander to be their new assistant general manager. Alexander has spent the past five seasons at his position in New York and is seen as one of the next up-and-coming general manager candidates to watch out for in the near future.

Chad Alexander, the Jets Director of Player Personnel, is leaving to take a promotion as the Chargers assistant general manager.



Alexander will be a GM in short order. He's a rising star in front office world. Spent two decades with the Ravens

Prior to joining Jets general manager Joe Douglas in New York, Alexander spent 20 years as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He began as a scout in 1999, one year after Hortiz was hired. In the nine years prior to joining the Jets, Alexander was the Ravens’ assistant director of player personnel.

During the 2022 NFL season, the Jets had the rare honor of owning that season’s offensive and defensive players of the year in the NFL with wideout Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner. It was only the third time in NFL history that a team had both in the same year.

If Alexander is truly destined for a future general manager job, the Chargers could be in the running for extra third-round picks. In 2020, the NFL started awarding teams with two third-round picks following seasons in which a minority coach or front office executive was hired away by another team while receiving a promotion in position. With Alexander coming to the Chargers, the Jets will likely receive an extra pick in both the 2025 and 2026 drafts.