Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Yesterday was an exciting day! Will anything else drop today in the way of official staff additions? Here’s to hoping!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers officially name Jesse Minter as their defensive coordinator (Chargers.com)

Five things to know about defensive coordinator Jesse Minter (Chargers.com)

Takeaways from Joe Hortiz’s press conference (Chargers Wire)

Joe Hortiz proves he’s a different breed compared to former general manager Tom Telesco (Bolt Beat)

A man faces four years in prison for flying a drone over the AFC Championship Game (Pro Football Talk)

The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry to their staff (ESPN)

One move for all 30 non-Super Bowl teams to make this offseason (NFL.com)

Ranking the 20 greatest Super Bowl quarterbacks (CBS Sports)

Why blitzing Brock Purdy could be a bad thing for the Chiefs (Touchdown Wire)

The Commanders are not mad about Ben Johnson. Do not tell everyone you know that they’re mad about Ben Johnson (The Ringer)