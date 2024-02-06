Chargers expected to hire Michigan DL coach Mike Elston

Another Michigan coach is reportedly joining former head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are expected to hire Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston to the same position. Elston was with Harbaugh and the Wolverines for two seasons following a 12-season stint at Notre Dame in the same role. He’s credited with playing a key role in Michigan retaining their top defense from 2022 into the 2023 season.

In two seasons in Ann Arbor, Elston helped develop a handful of defensive lineman who already have been or will be drafted into the NFL. Last season, defensive tackle Mazi Smith was a first-round pick of the Cowboys while defensive end Mike Morris was drafted in the fifth round by the Seahawks. This year, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins is expected to be one of Michigan’s multiple first-round selections. Fellow defensive lineman Mason Graham was also named a First-Team All-Big Ten selection but won’t be eligible for the draft until next season.

Elston joins a Chargers team whose defensive line could look a lot different come the start of the 2024 season. With names like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack potentially on their way out, along with starting defensive tackles Austin Johnson and Nick Williams now pending free agents, there’s a chance he’ll have to navigate a mostly young and inexperienced group in year one.