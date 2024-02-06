Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

New general manager Joe Hortiz will hold his introductory press conference later this morning at 11 a.m. PST. I’m not sure it’s going to be as eventful as Jim Harbaugh’s but it could be more educational and insightful when it comes to what this team’s philosophies will be in the area of roster building.

You won’t want to miss it so go ahead and put a reminder in your phones. Thank me later.

And now for today’s links.

Three key next steps for Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz (Chargers.com)

How to watch Joe Hortiz's introductory press conference (Chargers.com)

Quentin Johnston believes a breakout season is coming for him in 2024 (Chargers Wire)

Jay Harbaugh is joining the Seahawks under Mike MacDonald instead of his father in LA (Bolt Beat)

Roger Goodell once again sidestepped questions regarding race in the league workplace (Pro Football Talk)

Check out a new two-round mock draft (ESPN+)

The Eagles are the first team named in the very first game that will be played in Brazil (CBS Sports)

One key move for each AFC team to make if they want to catch the Chiefs (NFL.com)

Here's how Steve Wilks' defense can put a kid on Patrick Mahomes (Touchdown Wire)

These game plans could decide who wins this year's Super Bowl (The Ringer)