Chargers reportedly hiring trio of coaches with ties to Ravens

It’s been an eventful past 48 hours for the Chargers.

According to several NFL insiders, the Bolts are quickly filling up their coaching staff with several prominent names. Per insider Aaron Wilson, Jim Harbaugh is hiring Ravens assistant offensive line coach Mike Devlin to be their offensive line coach, former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to an unspecified yet “prominent’ role on the offensive staff, former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to call the defense in LA, and will also retain special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken who has quickly become one of the best in the NFL.

Devlin is likely a name you haven’t heard of before but it certainly looks like the Harbaugh brothers are big fans if John recommended him to Jim. Devlin is a former starting center for the Bills and has essentially coached either the offensive line or tight ends since he got into coaching a little over 20 years ago, including stints with the Jets (2013-2014) and Texans (2015-2020).

One other name that has recently been tied to the Chargers is Giants tight ends coach Andy Bischoff. According to FootballScoop.com, Harbaugh is hiring Bischoff away from New York to be the team’s new tight ends coach. Bischoff has been coaching tight ends since the 2018 season where he was the assistant position coach with the Ravens until 2020. He then coached tight ends for the Texans in 2021 before taking the same job with the Giants in 2022.

Bischoff also has several years of experience working alongside Roman as both were in Baltimore during Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019.