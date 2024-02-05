Chargers hiring Marcus Brady as pass-game coordinator

One of the first reported interviews for the Chargers’ open offensive coordinator position was with former Colts offensive coordinator and Eagles assistant Marcus Brady. That initial interview did not bare any fruit in the immediate, but it looks like Brady impressed enough to land another position on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are hiring Brady to be their newest pass-game coordinator. Brady called the offense for Indianapolis from 2021-2022 and had most recently been in Philadelphia for the latter part of the 2022 season through 2023. In all, Brady spent nearly five years with the Colts, mainly coaching quarterbacks from 2018-2020.

Before getting into coaching, Brady played seven seasons in the Canadian Football League for three different teams. He then joined the Montreal Alouettes staff as their wide receivers coach before joining the Toronto Argonauts as their offensive coordinator in 2012.

During the 2021 season, the Colts finished second in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 149.4 and ninth in points at 26.5. Brady was let go by the Colts on November 1st of 2022 in what was head coach Frank Reich’s final season in Indianapolis.