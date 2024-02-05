 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers WR Keenan Allen goes crazy in Pro Bowl flag football game

Chargers WR Keenan Allen scored four total touchdowns in the Pro Bowl, but the NFC ended up victorious by a score of 64-59.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Pro Bowl may not be what it used to be, but seeing a Chargers player have a standout performance over the all-star weekend is still something to be proud.

On Sunday afternoon, numerous NFL stars took to the field to play in the now-annual flag football game between the best of the NFC and AFC conference. Wideout Keenan Allen was voted in this season after one of his best seasons to date as he totaled a career high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

By the end of the game, Allen had racked up four total touchdowns with three receiving and another one which he threw to Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle on an excellent double pass concept.

In the end, the NFC squad coached by Eli Manning beat his brother Peyton and the AFC team by a score of 64-59. The game came down to the final play which was actually another target to Allen in the end zone but the ball was slightly thrown outside his reach.

This year’s Pro Bowl was Allen’s sixth of his career and after the 2023 season he just had, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back there again next year.

