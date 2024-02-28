Good morning, Chargers fans!

The NFLPA player report cards are out for 2024, and the Chargers continued to rank very poorly across the board.

It needs to be pointed out that these polling results reflect a pre-Jim Harbaugh and pre-El Segundo era for the Chargers. Jim has already purchased a shop-vac from Home Depot and began a major clean-up process, literally and figuratively.

One of the areas not immediately fixed by Harbaugh’s hire and the new facilities is the team’s reluctance to send an equipment truck to games ahead of time, instead opting to load their equipment on the plane. This forced the players to have to wait on the tarmac while the plane is unloaded. If it sounds like a first-world problem, consider that these players have very short turnaround times on this trip, and any time spent on a tarmac is time they could be properly settling and recovering in their hotel accommodations, or studying for their matchup.

Additionally, diet and family accommodations remain very poor. The cafeteria ranked dead last both for food taste and freshness, which is wildly concerning.

This report card will serve as a benchmark that Jim Harbaugh will be graded against next year. It will be very, very interesting to see just how much sway Harbaugh has in getting some of these non-facility related issues fixed.

And now for today’s links:

