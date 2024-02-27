Good morning, Chargers fans!

If you are looking for shreds of hope that Marvin Harrison Jr. might fall to the Chargers at the fifth overall pick, prepare for (some) good news.

Harrison Jr. has elected to skip the Combine, and instead will jump right into his preparation for the NFL season.

The combine has essentially become an industry within itself in recent years. With so many teams and general managers obsessing over the measurables and athletic testing of prospects, the prospects responded in kind by obsessing over 40-yard sprints and shuttle runs before their first training camp, sometimes leading to a lack of actual football prep. Many different companies and agencies have entire camps and programs dedicated to improving these testing measurables, while woefully neglecting actual football in the process.

The overall affect on Marvin Harrison Jr. not testing certainly isn’t clear, as the Bears may see him as an attractive pairing with DJ Moore, and the Cardinals could certainly use a receiver of his caliber to help unlock Kyler Murray. However, if he’s available, is he still a player you see worth the draft capital of the fifth overall pick or would you prefer the Chargers go ahead and trade down?

And now for today’s links:

Greg Roman sits down with Eric Smith for an interview (Chargers.com)

Highlighting Herb Travenio: One of the first Black kickers in pro football, and a Vietnam veteran Marine (Chargers.com)

Jason Reed predicts where Austin Ekeler may sign in free agency (Bolt Beat)

Alex Katson identifies four tight ends Chargers fans must watch at the Combine (Chargers Wire)

12 players invited to the NFL Combine are sons of former pros, eight of which were Pro Bowlers (NFL.com)

DJ Moore wants the Bears to stick with Justin Fields (ESPN)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released former Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett (Pro Football Talk)

The Cardinals posted a graphic of Kyler Murray to X, labeled “Our franchise quarterback.” Are they shopping their #4 overall pick, or perhaps Murray himself? (Pro Football Talk)

Marvin Harrison Jr is skipping the combine, instead choosing to train and prepare for his upcoming season (The Sporting News)

One agent predicts that the higher salary cap will convince some teams to go ahead and franchise tag certain players (CBS)