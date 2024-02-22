Chargers Daily Links: Chargers add another staff member, Kiel McDonald to coach RBs

Good afternoon, Chargers fans!

We woke to some Chargers news this morning! Jim Harbaugh has added another key member to his staff, as Kiel McDonald has reportedly signed as the Chargers running back coach.

Chargers are finalizing a deal to hire USC RB coach Kiel McDonald as their running back coach. McDonald had chances to become a college offensive coordinator but opted to become Jim Harbaugh’s RB coach. At Utah and USC, McDonald worked with backs such as Zack Moss and Marshawn… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2024

Per Adam Schefter, McDonald was getting some offensive coordinator consideration, but instead chose to become a part of the storm, and joined Jim Harbaugh’s electric staff.

For fans that love to try and read the tea leaves for any sort of roster construction hints are treated to two names to look out for, one potential rookie prospect and one cost-effective UFA.

MarShawn Lloyd is a running back for USC that might not have home run speed, but his lateral agility, burst, and between-the-tackles running is top-notch in this class. He’s a guy the Chargers should be able to target late, should they decide to onboard him.

Zach Moss had a breakout season, spring-boarded by Jonathan Taylor’s injury to start the year. Moss started the first four games, and totalled 445 yards on 89 carries for a 5-yard average, and rushed for three touchdowns. He also added eight receptions for 72 yards and another touchdown in this span. If you stretch that pace across the season, you’re looking at a 2,197 all-purpose yards, 17 touchdown season.

Although it’s really tough to maintain efficiency as you climb in usage as a running back, to give Moss some credit, these four games were against Houston, Baltimore, the Rams, and Tennessee, and rookie Anthony Richardson was under center for three of these games.

Moss is drawing interest as a player who may have earned himself a starting role elsewhere, and the Chargers certainly have a wide open vacancy at the position.

What do you think about this hire, Chargers fans?

