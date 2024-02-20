Chargers Daily Links: Should the Chargers resign Adrian Phillips after his release?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

In life reunions are a wonderful thing, in football however they can be emotionally led moves that defy what logic dictates as the right thing to do. We only have to look to our AFC West rivals as they sought to rekindle the young flame of Derek Carr and DeVante Adams’ Fresno State days only for it to last for one fruitless season. The pair connected for a total of 88 catches and when you consider the trade cost of a first and second round pick that turned into Quay Walker and Christian Watson, that is a misfire of the highest order.

Apart from the Raiders making their usual mess of things, there are examples of positive re-signings to be found across the league and the Chargers could be looking to follow suit after Adrian Phillips was released by the New England Patriots as teams across the league start to make their moves in order to be cap compliant by the March deadline.

Adrian Phillips played for the Chargers for six seasons across two cities including his stellar 2018 season where he earned all-pro honors as a special teamer. He played a rather unique role in Gus Bradley’s defense over the last couple of seasons before his departure, he played the apex role in a variety of ways. In an interview with ESPN during the 2018 season Gus Bradley told Eric Williams; “First of all, he’s extremely intelligent, he can play strong safety, free safety, dime and nickel for us, and we’d feel extremely comfortable if he was in any of those positions.”

Bill Belichick saw the same thing as he signed him as a free agent after the Chargers replaced him with Chris Harris in the 2019 offseason. Belichick clearly relied heavily on Phillips’ veteran presence as he appeared in 67 games across four seasons, missing only one game in his first season and starting every game since.

There is a valid question as to what Adrian Phillips still has left in the tank after ten seasons, playing such a versatile role means his snap count has been high as he has rarely left the field. However despite his vast experience Phillips is still only 31 years old and was only a rotational player for the first three years in the league so there is hope he can still be the physical player he has been.

I personally feel it would be an astute signing for Joe Hortiz to make as Jesse Minter’s defense requires position flexibility for his second level players and Phillips can provide that with significant experience at what is expected to be a low cost. Jim Harbaugh’s staff can get free agency off to a great start by picking up the former Bolt without breaking the bank.

