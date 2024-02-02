Keenan Allen has full confidence he’ll return to Chargers in 2024

The Chargers are entering this offseason with their four biggest cap hits for next year coming via Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack. If nothing changes, all will hold a cap hit of over $30 million in 2024, all of which are at the top of their respective position groups.

If the Chargers wish to dig out of their massive financial hole, they’ll have to make a lot of tough decisions, some of which will revolve around how to handle their stars and their massive contracts. Some analysts believe they’ll move on from everyone. Some believe they’ll keep at least one or two of the four. In the end, I expect there to be quite a few new names in powder blue come next season.

One name that I whole-heartedly believe will still be in LA next season is Allen, who also seemed pretty dang confident on Thursday night when asked about his future by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

“Yes, absolutely. I don’t see myself going anywhere”

That sounds like someone who knows what he’s talking about.

According to Allen, he’s already spoken with Jim Harbaugh and his new coach simply advised the veteran to continue being himself. Keep leading the team and keep doing what he does for the franchise.

For what it’s worth, the only players Harbaugh has mentioned by name in recent days while meeting with the media have been Allen, Justin Herbert, Derwin James, and Rashawn Slater. Now while I understand that could be coincidence, but since he’s been asked about his top players and he’s continuously only named those four every time, it’s hard not to think there’s some underlying meaning to the specificity.

But also, potentially not, I guess.

Either way, only time will tell. But if there’s one thing for certain, there will be changes and lots of them as a new coaching staff and front office take the reigns from the previous regime.