Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s a beautiful Friday here at BFTB. With the Senior Bowl scheduled for tomorrow, it should be a good weekend to watch some college prospects. That, or you can tune in to the Pro Bowl Games.

Either way, enjoy the weekend and we’ll see you all on Monday!

And now for today’s links.

Jim Harbaugh delivered a strong first message at his introductory press conference (Chargers.com)

Five takeaways from Jim Harbaugh’s introductory press conference (Chargers.com)

Keenan Allen emphatically believes he’ll be back with the Chargers in 2024 (NFL.com)

Jim Harbaugh has already shown that he cares more about the fans than Brandon Staley did (Bolt Beat)

The Commanders are hiring Dan Quinn to be their next head coach (ESPN)

How Rashee Rice became Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons (ESPN)

Grading each other head coach hires this offseason (CBS Sports)

Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 winners from Senior Bowl practices (NFL.com)

Mark Andrews was a hero on a Southwest flight this week (Touchdown Wire)

The Raiders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury to be their new offensive coordinator (Pro Football Talk)