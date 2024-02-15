Chargers Scouting Report: Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

The Chargers find themselves in a precarious position where they are picking at number five overall however most of their biggest areas of need would be considered as non-premium positions worthy of a pick that high. One premium position the roster finds itself very light on is cornerback however the consensus opinion is that there are very few prospects worthy of taking within the top half of the first round. If the Bolts are looking at a cornerback in the first round then they shouldn’t look beyond the outstanding Alabama pairing of Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry. We’ll be looking at both prospects but to start let’s dive into the details on Arnold.

Terrion Arnold was one of the top high school prospects in the class of 2021, he was ranked 25th overall and the 2nd prospect at safety. Even though he one of the most sought after safeties in the country Nick Saban pushed him to red-shirt his freshman year in order to transition to cornerback. That decision has paid off in a big way as he found himself close to the top of the 2024 draft prospect rankings after just two seasons in Alabama where he displayed an elite level of play against some of the best opponents in the nation.

School: University of Alabama

Height: 6'0

Weight: 196

2023 stats: 63 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, five interceptions and 12 passes defended

Career stats: 108 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, six interceptions and 20 passes defended

108 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, six interceptions and 20 passes defended Accolades: First-Team All-American (2023), First-Team All-SEC (2023), Freshman All-American (2022), Freshman All-SEC (2022)

Strengths

Physical corner who likes to hit hard and uses his physicality to blow up screens that he reads well ahead of average. He is able to stay balanced when taking on screen blocks whilst keeping his outside leverage to play contain. Terrion plays press very well, even against bigger bodies as he knows he has to let them lead and react accordingly. He quickly gets into an underneath position trusting that he can beat them for speed and protects the comeback route options playing tight to their inside.

Terrion Arnold runs this dude's route for him pic.twitter.com/rf4omVLMIH — Matt (@CoachMinich) February 7, 2024

Arnold is a typical Alabama defensive back that is smart and disciplined, he stayed with the target man on an RB pass against Texas that would have fooled most players. He’s also a great communicator both pre and post snap as you would expect from any prospect Nick Saban trusts. He had a fantastic play against Texas where he stopped a really nice fake counter reverse play design on his own in a lot of space. He took on a block from the tight end by attacking from outside to in with a two hand swipe and then extended for the tackle to bring down the back for a small gain on what should have been a 50 yard play.

Terrion Arnold diagnoses trickery, slips the block from the tight end, and makes the open-field tackle to save a TD. pic.twitter.com/AHCsiy8fqF — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) February 15, 2024

Terrion is a very effective blitzer off the edge, stays neutral but bursts out of his stance to cause pass protection problems even if he doesn’t get the sack himself. This is a really nice tool to have in a league that is moving towards creative apex blitzing more and more.Against texas he had another wow play when he was matched up with Adonai Mitchell on a deep dig route, he played it from outside to in using a shuffle technique and exploding through the catch point to cause a DPI. This was made more impressive because he had to overcome separation created by a brilliant route but he came back with an explosive stop.

In Coverage he shows that he can stay with top level players through all of their breaks, particularly on vertical breaks where he plays very well through the back of receivers in these scenarios. Athletically he isn’t an elite prospect but he has a lightning quick hip transition that is clean and in control even when getting his hips crossed over, this is exactly for what scouts look for to see how they are able to respond to the quick twitch movements he will see in phase when he gets to the pros. Terrion has shown he has the awareness to pick up deep crossers as soon as they become his responsibility.

Weakness

As with a lot of cornerbacks he lacks lower body strength to take on blocks being walked back by taller receivers, the amount of ground he gives up is concerning, he needs to find a way to anchor in these situations. Despite being a big hitter he needs to learn how to wrap up, Xavier Worthy bounced off him for a big gain down the sideline.

Terrion has developed a bad habit of getting beat on head fakes. He gave up his hips a few times this season when faced with shifty receivers utilizing this move and had to baseball turn out of it losing a tonne of ground as this technique isn’t clean despite being a favorite of his. Additionally he is slow to react to zone-beater concepts even if nothing is threatening his zone therefore pattern match principles might suit him better than pure zone after all his years in Saban’s Cover 7 system.

He can get into matching long strides early on in routes but he has shown his lack of top end deep speed against Malik Nabers and other speedsters which is a cause for concern. Also he hasn’t quite got the natural twitch movement skills to stop his momentum on a dime like the best athletes in this class so he can give up separation a bit against elite receivers.

Round Prediction: First round

Arnold has a lot of traits you look for in a cornerback, his blend of physicality and short area fluidity is a rare find but I have concerns around his lack of explosive athleticism. I’d worry about him in an off-man system despite his safety background due to his inability to read hips with a two way go. I really like him as a press man or trap corner that can utilize his awareness and strength to his advantage. I think that whilst he is a first round talent, it will take the right system to get the best out of him and for me that means he shouldn’t be considered at fifth overall.