Chargers officially announce coaching staff additions including Marc Trestman

Jim Harbaugh got one step closer to completing his coaching roster as the Chargers announced 11 new hires to his staff as well as confirming three positions that would be retained.

The new additions were headlined by Marc Trestman as he was assigned the role of Senior Offensive Assistant. Trestman was the Chicago Bears’ head coach from 2013 to 2014 and he was most recently the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2016. Since then Marc has popped up infrequently including a single season stint as the head coach and general manager of the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. Trestman gave Jim Harbaugh his first coaching job as an offensive assistant at the Las Vegas Raiders all the way back in 2002. Trestman will be yet another source of vast experience to the Chargers having coached for 36 years, 26 of which were in the NFL.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic summarised the coaching hires so far and aside from a few positional coaches there are very few spots left to fill. Jim Harbaugh seems to be trying to bring a blend of experience (both coaching and playing) and innovation to every position group. This is a bold move as to manage that many experience-confident opinions and keep them aligned throughout the ups and downs of trying to win a championship will take a strong hand. However, if Harbaugh can join up all that knowledge and energy, it could pay off in a big way as it will be one of the deepest coaching staffs in the league.

