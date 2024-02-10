Steve Clinkscale leaving Michigan to coach Chargers DBs

The Chargers are getting closer and closer to the finish line in regards to the hiring of their new coaching staff.

On Saturday morning, it was reported by several sources near the Michigan football program that defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale will be leaving to join Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers to coach the same position.

Defensive backs coach and Steve Clinkscale is leaving Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh's staff on the Chargers, sources with knowledge of the situation tell the Free Press.



Another major blow to the coaching staff, this one in particular on the recruiting trail.

The 46-year old Clinkscale played collegiately at Ashland University which is also where he got his start in coaching. From 2001-2007, he coached defensive backs before moving on to Western Carolina (2008) and Toledo (2009-2011).

In 2013, Clinkscale was hired to coach defensive backs at the University of Cincinnati before being elevated to defensive coordinator in 2015.

In March of 2016, Clinkscale moved on to call the defense for Kentucky where he held that role until 2020. In both 2019 and 2020, the WIldcats laid claim to the SEC’s top pass defense.

Harbaugh hired Clinkscale to coach the Wolverines’ defensive backs in 2021 and he’s since helped the program to their first CFP national title in 2023. Former Michigan defenders Dax Hill and D.J. Turner both thrived under Clinkscale en route to being first and second-round draft picks, respectively. This year, defensive back Mike Sainristil was a top player in college football and is likely to be drafted within the first two rounds.