Chargers hiring Ravens player evaluation and analytics manager Corey Krawiec

The Chargers are taking another step into the 21st century under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. On Wednesday afternoon, The Atheltic’s Daniel Popper reported that the Bolts were hiring Ravens player evaluation and analytics manager Corey Krawiec to join their staff.

Krawiec has been with the Ravens since the 2013 season is largely viewed as one of the key personnel to the Ravens’ success over the past decade.

#Chargers are hiring Ravens player evaluation and analytics manager Corey Krawiec, sources tell me and @jeffzrebiec. Krawiec had been with Baltimore since 2013. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 31, 2024

The Ravens have long been a fixture of consistent and sustained success. Since the 2013 season, Baltimore has six seasons with double-digit wins, seven total seasons with a winning record, two .500 seasons, and two losing seasons.

When compared to the Chargers over that span, they have two seasons with double-digit wins, six total seasons with a winning record, and five seasons with a sub-.500 record.

It’s obvious the Ravens had something special going on in their building and the Chargers are apparently one of the first teams to realize this enough to go pirating through their staff.

If you took to social media following the initial reports of Krawiec’s hire, you like saw a litany of people gushing about the move. Here are just a few:

This is a massive hire for the Chargers, cannot be understated. Nice to see Hortiz already prioritize analytics within his first couple days with the team https://t.co/8ioN23kFlt — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 31, 2024

Corey has been a huge part of what made the #Ravens successful over the past decade. This is a massive get for the #Chargers. https://t.co/0N1sMPHiT9 — Eric Eager (@ericeager_) January 31, 2024

Huge get for Chargers. Really not messing around https://t.co/RmRJyhcIkD — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 31, 2024

Wow look at the Chargers go https://t.co/uZKxSbvsBQ — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 31, 2024

Brandon Staley brought in some analytics specialists during his time as head coach but it apparently did not take well to either him or Telesco as they managed to continue taking players who were seemingly not ready to play immediately in the pros or simply went against some basic positional value metrics.

But the past is the past and the future is apparently here. Harbaugh, Hortiz, and Krawiec are one heck of a trio to get this thing rolling and I cannot wait to see where the rest of this offseason goes.