Chargers General Manager Tracker: Interviews, rumors, reports, and more

The craziness is about to begin with the Chargers officially in their 2024 offseason.

Monday, the day after the 2023 NFL regular season ended, brought with it the litany of reports regarding interview requests for those teams who are in the market for new coaches and general managers. Unfortunately for the Chargers, they’re in the market for both!

Over the coming weeks, expect to hear reports on all the big names, including the Bears’ Ian Cunningham, the 49ers’ Adam Peters, the Browns’ Glenn Cook, as well as some names not yet heard connected to the Chargers.

The Chargers certainly need a shift from the way they went about things during the Tom Telesco era. Will the Chargers be able to find exactly what they’re looking for?

Below, we’ll be keeping a tracker of all the rumors and reports coming out about the Chargers and their search for their next head coach!

Wednesday, January 17

The Chargers are interviewing Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their general manager opening.

More interviews: #Saints VP/assistant GM Jeff Ireland interviews with the #Chargers for their GM job today.

The Chargers completed an interview with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds. He has been in the role since the 2018 season.

we've completed an interview with Ed Dodds for general manager



→ https://t.co/uVTS63lShE pic.twitter.com/CqIoLQXlvg — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 17, 2024

Tuesday, January 16th

The Chargers completed an interview with Bills director of player personnel Terrence Gray for their general manager opening.

we've completed an interview with Terrance Gray for general manager



→ https://t.co/1Gv5Jk7L2u pic.twitter.com/69EATfWflN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 16, 2024

Sunday, January 14th

The Chargers completed an interview with Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their vacant general manager position. Cunningham spent his time coming up in the NFL with notable stints as a member of the Ravens and Eagles.

we've completed an interview with Ian Cunningham for general manager



→ https://t.co/bgzLyM90Te pic.twitter.com/b27yqyKo7b — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 14, 2024

Friday, January 12th

With the Commanders reportedly set to hire Adam Peters as their next general manager, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Washington’s other top candidate, Ian Cunningham, is still in the mix for the Chargers’ general manager opening

#Commanders GM finalist Ian Cunningham (#Bears assistant GM) is still in the mix for the #Chargers GM job. A viable candidate for remaining GM jobs.

The Chargers are reportedly meeting with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds on Wednesday.

Colts' assistant general manager Ed Dodds met with the Raiders yesterday, and will do the same with the Panthers on Sunday and then the Chargers on Wednesday, per source.

The Chargers have completed an interview with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Hortiz has been in the role for five seasons and has 26 total years of experience at the NFL level.

we've completed an interview with Joe Hortiz for general manager



→ https://t.co/xAvuboCnDo pic.twitter.com/djA7HHyu54 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 13, 2024

Thursday, January 11th

The Chargers completed an interview with Brandon Brown for their general manager vacancy

we've completed an interview with Brandon Brown for general manager



→ https://t.co/1wmKbrBbay pic.twitter.com/Td6dKn4TIo — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 11, 2024

Wednesday, January 10th

The Chargers completed an in-house interview with interim general manager JoJo Wooden for their general manager vacancy.

we've completed an interview with JoJo Wooden for general manager



→ https://t.co/aDAiQiY5kZ pic.twitter.com/zNdPmkVqCV — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 10, 2024

Tuesday, January 9th

The Chargers have requested an interview with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray. Gray has been with the Bills since 2017 and was the team’s assistant director of player personnel from 2020-2022.

The #Chargers put in a request to interview #Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their GM job, per me and @RapSheet. The second for Gray, who also has a request from Las Vegas.

The Chargers have put in a request to interview Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown for their general manager vacancy. Brown spent five years with the Eagles prior to being in New York where he was the director of player personnel in 2021.

The #Chargers put in a request to interview #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown for their GM job, per source. That's two for Brown, who also is on the interview list in Carolina.

The Chargers have put in a request to interview 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters for their general manager vacancy. He’s been with San Francisco since 2017 and spent the previous eight years in various roles with the Broncos.

49ers ass't GM Adam Peters will interview for the Commanders head of football ops job tonight in Miami, per sources. The Raiders and Chargers also requested permission to interview Peters for their GM jobs, I'm told.

Peters will meet with Josh Harris, Bob Myers & Rick Spielman.



Peters will meet with Josh Harris, Bob Myers & Rick Spielman. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2024

The Chargers are interviewing Saints vice president and assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their general manager vacancy. Ireland was previously the general manager for the Dolphins from 2008-2013.

#Saints VP and assistant GM for college personnel Jeff Ireland was requested to interview for the vacant #Chargers GM position, per me and @TomPelissero. Prior to stocking the New Orleans roster, he was the #Dolphins GM.

The Chargers are reportedly expected to interview Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King for their general manager vacancy. He’s been with the Bears since 2015 in a variety of roles. As a player, King played eight years as a tight for both the Panthers and Cardinals.