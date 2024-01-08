 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers General Manager Tracker: Interviews, rumors, reports, and more

Keep it here for up-to-date reports on who the Chargers are interviewing to be their next general manager

By Michael Peterson Updated
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The craziness is about to begin with the Chargers officially in their 2024 offseason.

Monday, the day after the 2023 NFL regular season ended, brought with it the litany of reports regarding interview requests for those teams who are in the market for new coaches and general managers. Unfortunately for the Chargers, they’re in the market for both!

Over the coming weeks, expect to hear reports on all the big names, including the Bears’ Ian Cunningham, the 49ers’ Adam Peters, the Browns’ Glenn Cook, as well as some names not yet heard connected to the Chargers.

The Chargers certainly need a shift from the way they went about things during the Tom Telesco era. Will the Chargers be able to find exactly what they’re looking for?

Below, we’ll be keeping a tracker of all the rumors and reports coming out about the Chargers and their search for their next head coach!

Wednesday, January 17

  • The Chargers are interviewing Saints VP/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their general manager opening.
  • The Chargers completed an interview with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds. He has been in the role since the 2018 season.

Tuesday, January 16th

  • The Chargers completed an interview with Bills director of player personnel Terrence Gray for their general manager opening.

Sunday, January 14th

  • The Chargers completed an interview with Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their vacant general manager position. Cunningham spent his time coming up in the NFL with notable stints as a member of the Ravens and Eagles.

Friday, January 12th

  • With the Commanders reportedly set to hire Adam Peters as their next general manager, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Washington’s other top candidate, Ian Cunningham, is still in the mix for the Chargers’ general manager opening
  • The Chargers are reportedly meeting with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds on Wednesday.
  • The Chargers have completed an interview with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Hortiz has been in the role for five seasons and has 26 total years of experience at the NFL level.

Thursday, January 11th

  • The Chargers completed an interview with Brandon Brown for their general manager vacancy

Wednesday, January 10th

  • The Chargers completed an in-house interview with interim general manager JoJo Wooden for their general manager vacancy.

Tuesday, January 9th

  • The Chargers have requested an interview with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray. Gray has been with the Bills since 2017 and was the team’s assistant director of player personnel from 2020-2022.
  • The Chargers have put in a request to interview Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown for their general manager vacancy. Brown spent five years with the Eagles prior to being in New York where he was the director of player personnel in 2021.
  • The Chargers have put in a request to interview 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters for their general manager vacancy. He’s been with San Francisco since 2017 and spent the previous eight years in various roles with the Broncos.
  • The Chargers are interviewing Saints vice president and assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their general manager vacancy. Ireland was previously the general manager for the Dolphins from 2008-2013.
  • The Chargers are reportedly expected to interview Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King for their general manager vacancy. He’s been with the Bears since 2015 in a variety of roles. As a player, King played eight years as a tight for both the Panthers and Cardinals.

