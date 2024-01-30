Bears hiring Chris Beatty as WRs coach

On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that former Chargers wide receiver coach Chris Beatty is being hired by the Bears to coach their wide receivers. As Cronin noted below in her report, Beatty was the wide receivers coach at the University of Maryland when current Bears wideout DJ Moore was still in college.

Beatty was with the Chargers for three seasons under former head coach Brandon Staley. It was widely known that Beatty had good rapport with the Chargers’ wideouts and it showed as Keenan Allen is coming off one of the best season of his career despite missing the final four games to injury. He’s been key in developing Joshua Palmer as one of the best rotational receivers in the NFL.

There were some murmurs that Beatty had a chance to be retained on Harbaugh’s staff due to his proven success with the Chargers wideouts but it looks like Harbaugh will pick his own guy for the position.