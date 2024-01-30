Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Looks like the team has finally got their guy at general manager in Joe Hortiz. He’s got a wealth of experience, all of which has come with one of the best and most consistent franchises in the NFL. He also gets to go from one Harbaugh brother to the other! What a lucky guy!

So how are we all feeling about the hire? Was Hortiz the best choice over Brandon Brown? Let me know all of your thoughts!

And now for today’s links.

