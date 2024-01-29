Chargers Expected to Name Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as New General Manager

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as their new general manager.

The Ravens have historically had one of the best front offices in football, with a smooth transition from Ozzie Newsome to Eric DeCosta resulting in sustained success for one of the best franchises in the history of the sport, despite their short time in the league.

Of course, the connection between new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and long-time Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is impossible to ignore — and likely made the vetting process easier for the team. One imagines that this shortcut to familiarity provides more information than a typical interview process would.

Hortiz comes from a college scouting background, as opposed to the cap management, administrative, coaching or pro scouting backgrounds of other general managers. In that capacity, Hortiz has been an area scout, national scout, Director of College Scouting and recently Director of Player Personnel.

John Harbaugh had been quick to name Hortiz as a key component of critical player personnel moves in the past, including the decision to acquire Roquan Smith and has historically been a critical factor in the Ravens’ decision to draft players like Ben Grubbs, Michael Oher, Dennis Pitta, Ed Dickson, Jimmy Smith, Torrey Smith, Pernell McPhee, Tyrod Taylor, Kyle Juzsczyk, Brandon Williams, Za’Darius Smith, Ronnie Stanley and others.

While it remains likely that Jim Harbaugh will have a heavy hand in how the Chargers handle personnel decisions, adding a member from such an accomplished front office to help steer the ship can only help.