Michigan S&C coach Ben Herbert reportedly following Jim Harbaugh to Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is now set to bring along three coaches to the Chargers, one of them being Ben Herbert who was pivotal in the team’s recent success.

By Michael Peterson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It looks like new head coach Jim Harbaugh is bringing along another colleague from the Michigan program.

According to Josh Henschke of the Maize & Blue Review, the Wolverine’s community at Rivals.com, Michigan strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert is reportedly set to follow Harbaugh to the Chargers as their new S&C coach, per multiple sources in the building. Per Henschke, Herbert informed players of the move during a lifting session early Monday morning.

Herbert has been deemed one of the key coaches responsible for the Wolverines’ recent success over the past three seasons. He’s churned out several first-round prospects during that time, including current Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchison and Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith. His ability to develop players earned him a five-year extension which he signed prior to the 2023 season.

Now, it looks like the Chargers want to see if Herbert can do the same level of developing with their players at the next level.

According to Henschke’s report, Harbaugh is also expected to bring his son, Jay, along to the Chargers, as well. Jay has coached several positions under his father, including tight, running backs, and most recently safeties.

