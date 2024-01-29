Chargers request interview with Marcus Brady for offensive coordinator vacancy

On Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chargers are requesting an interview with former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Brady spent five seasons with the Colts from 2018-2022 and has most recently been an offensive analyst for the Eagles.

Prior to becoming the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, Brady spent the 2018-2020 seasons coaching their quarterbacks. Before making it to the NFL, Brady spent six seasons as an offensive coordinator in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes (2012) and the Toronto Argonauts (2013-2017).

During the 2021 season, Brady had the Colts rushing attack humming along. They ended the year averaging 149.4 yards per game, good for second most in the NFL. They also averaged the ninth-highest points per game at 26.5. Over the past two seasons, the Chargers have averaged 22.6 and 23.4, respectively.

While the rushing statistics in 2021 are nice to see, the Colts were one of the worst passing teams in the NFL as they averaged under 200 yards per game through the air. However, it’s possible Harbaugh isn’t too worried about those numbers when it was an aging Matt Ryan who was slinging it for the Colts that year. If anything, Harbaugh likely believes improving the ground game is of the utmost priority and the passing game will simply take care of itself while Justin Herbert is their man in the pocket.